Take a group of seasoned am-dram actors, add a newbie, a local high school student and a currently topical play script and you have a recipe for a great night out.

Directed by CHB local Sarah Rogers, The Old People are Revolting is the latest production from the team at Waipukurau's Little Theatre.

It's a comedy penned by New Zealand playwright Devon Williamson, set in the Community Room of the Sunshine Retirement Village.

When a local news reporter arrives with disturbing news about a planned rates increase for the villa owners, the residents vote to protest in what looks to be potentially very dangerous way.

This bunch of angry, rather eccentric seniors is a force to be reckoned with.

All seven actors in the cast offer great individual characterisation. Special mention must be made of first-timer Julia Dekker as Peggy and CHB College drama student Isobel Lloyd who plays the local news reporter.

The set is simply perfect - taken straight from any retirement village, in pinks and florals. The sound effects are especially noteworthy and the costuming, whilst unremarkable in Act 1, hits a stunning high in the second act, underpinning the crazy plot with vibrant equally crazy colour.

This show will perhaps resonate most with the more senior members of our community. It's a warm look at the ageing process and it ends well.

The Old People Are Revolting opens Thursday, May 19 at 7.30pm with nine performances, closing on Saturday, May 28.