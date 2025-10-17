Advertisement
The Magnificent 7 – why yesterday’s winners may not be tomorrow’s champions: Nick Stewart

Opinion by
Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

While the Magnificent 7’s impressive performance creates a psychological pull to buy more of these stocks, this often means buying high and taking concentrated risk when valuations are stretched. Photo / Getty Images

Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group

Financial advisers are facing intense pressure from clients: should portfolios be loaded up on the Magnificent 7 stocks (Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, NVIDIA, and Tesla)?

These tech giants have delivered spectacular returns and now dominate America’s largest companies.

