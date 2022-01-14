The Magic Flute to light up the stage

Polly Ott will be performing the role of Queen of the Night in this year's Festival Opera The Magic Flute.

Festival Opera is ready to transport you to an enchanting world this summer with its highly anticipated season of The Magic Flute. We sat down with the company's cast to discuss life on stage and this iconic melodic fairy tale by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. This week we spoke with Polly Ott.

Who has been your favourite character to perform and why?

Despina in the Mozart opera Così fan tutte. I've performed this role many times throughout Germany. I always enjoy the scenes where I have to disguise myself as different characters - it's fun to have a role where I can show my comedic side!

Where has been your favourite stage to perform on and why?

The Berlin Philharmonie. This building is so iconic, with fantastic acoustics, and it was a big moment for my career getting to sing Mozart's C minor Mass in this hall.

Tell us about the role you are playing in Festival Opera's The Magic Flute?

I'm playing the famous role of the Queen of the Night. Her second aria is one of the most well-known pieces of classical music, with extremely high notes when she is ordering her daughter, Pamina, to kill Sarastro and bring her the Circle of the Sun.

What do you think people would be most surprised to learn about opera?

The amount of study and ongoing work it takes to maintain a career as an opera singer. Just like athletes, we have coaches throughout our career, we need to maintain our vocal fitness, and we need to look after our mental wellness. We are constantly learning and growing.

• Don't miss the return of live opera this February 15-21 at the Napier Municipal Theatre in conjunction with Art Deco Weekend. Book now via Ticketek.co.nz