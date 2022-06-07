The Linden Singers Anniversary Concert celebrating their founder, and conductor, Basil Brooker's (QSM) 50th year with the Linden Singers. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Linden Singers are promising an afternoon of reflection, nostalgia, memories and a special way to enjoy the Sunday of Matariki weekend.

After a year and a half break, The Linden Singers have put behind them the Covid disruptions and the passing of Basil Brooker, the choir's founder and conductor, to present a programme entitled Memories, Reflections and Nostalgia.

The single performance is on Sunday, June 26, at 2pm at St Matthew's church, Hastings. It will offer the audience a wide variety of choral music, both old and new.

Concert goers will be encouraged to ponder the impact that music has had on their lives over the years. The repertoire includes songs that have been introduced to the choir by families, music teachers, and colleagues. Old favourites and new discoveries, including David Hamilton's Lullaby for Matariki which he has especially arranged for The Linden Singers.

Three guest conductors, who are all choir members, will lead the concert. Alana Frankhum and Heather Sanders will be supported by Elizabeth Curtis, who will once again conduct some of her own special compositions.

Cash door sales are available at St Matthew's from 1.30pm.