A hospital sketch, by "Snowy". But did he also do the 1961 sketch at the hospital in Hastings ? Photo / Supplied

A man called "Snowy" is emerging as the most likely suspect in the hunt for the identity of a sketch artist responsible for a depiction of a Hawke's Bay hospital scene 60 years ago.

The sketch was sent to the late Bill Kyle while he was in a ward at the hospital in Hastings in 1961, apparently the work of a recently discharged ward-mate.

Kyle's daughter, who was aged five at the time and now lives in Paraparaumu, wants to return the framed sketch to the artist's family or see that is somehow archived, in a gallery, museum, or even at the hospital.

There was huge interest when the story was published by Hawke's Bay Today on Friday and Saturday.

The cartoon reflects daily life in the ward, and also takes a fun poke at hospital life.

Staff are depicted smoking, and a patient seems to be sneakily siphoning alcohol from a bottle behind a nurse's back.

The cartoon depicts real people, though - three patients and six staff, including a 'Dr GJ Taine'.

Megan Somerville-Ryan, of Auckland, has a hospital scene sketch signed "Snowy". Her mother was a nurse and had been given that sketch by a patient.

The sketches have similarities in style, and it's possible that patient was the artist or was associated with the artist.

Sue Bennett, of Havelock North, wonders also if it could have been the work of her father CB (Colin Beaven) Wilkinson, who was part owner of Pictorial Publications, Hastings, and who died in 2004. Regardless, she also has remaining artwork that she'd like to see archived.

But Keith Brazier, now 88, retired and living at Atawhai, Taradale, says he would have recognised it instantly if it was.

"I worked for him and was taught by him," he said.

He could also not recall a "local" sketch artist known as "Snowy", nor was he familiar with a possible signature towards the lower right-hand side of the mystery hospital sketch.