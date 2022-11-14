The Hits: We are a nation of champions

Ruby Tui of the New Zealand Black Ferns poses with fans after winning the Rugby World Cup 2021 Final against England at Eden Park on November 12, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand. A nation built on No. 8 wire, a can-do attitude, and the ability to punch well above our weight on a global sporting stage.

What true-blue Kiwi would not have been moved by the surreal raw emotion of Ruby Tui getting more than 40,000 ecstatic world champions to join in a rendition of Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi?

A moment to be savoured and remembered for years to come, and one that is sure to have Ruby on a lot of Kiwi kids’ hero’s lists. But it’s not just rugby that we Kiwis have excelled at, and some of the more obscure records on our achievement list are worthy of a look back.

On a warm March day in 2016, one Angela Fredericks warmed up her forearms and butter knife to get among that most Kiwi of summer day activities - shucking a good green-lipped mussel.

The Hits DJ Adam Green

It was at the Havelock Mussel and Seafood Festival (The South Island Havelock, not to be confused with Hawke’s Bay’s own) that she set about on a speed shuck, shelling 100 mussels in one minute and 55.28 seconds to beat her own world record. Truly the sort of Kiwi we all need around at barbecue time.

Kiwis all have a large part to play - consider the fact that with only 5 per cent of living things in our country being human, we have the largest human-to-animal ratio in the developed world. We are all world champions in this particular arena.

We are also, it turns out, mean as at doing forward rolls. Our mid-island gym sports team set about spinning themselves into the record books on September 16, 2008, managing to cover 10,163.66 metres in just an hour. This is about 100 times the distance you’d cover on an Auckland motorway in the same amount of time, so maybe those running late there could consider forward rolls as a transit option.

“Pull a wheelie, bro” was taken to the next level by one 16-year-old Harry Denton on his bike at Nelson airport - 338.9 metres without a single flick of the pedals.

And boy, oh, boy, can we chuck a tea bag in a cup. Ben Netherclift and Billy Bradley managed 11 in 30 seconds in Christchurch on 31 August, 2021, a world record that remains to this day.

Congratulations, New Zealand - from the rugby to the cuppa, a nation of champions and heroes. I’m off to learn tea bag chucking; reckon 12 might just be doable.