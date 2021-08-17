The Hits: The mystery of the shower shelve

The Hits DJs Adam Green and Megan Banks.

Megan, my co-host on The Hits Hawke's Bay, recently moved to a new place.

As someone who up until moving to this beautiful region lived a somewhat nomadic lifestyle following work around the country, and so making our way as a family into a new rental around once every year and a half, I know all too well the struggles of saying goodbye to the kitchen you know off by heart and having it become a space of "let's open seven drawers to find a spatula" again in the new place you dwell.

What used to be an easy walk down the hall doing that half-closed eye so you stay as sleepy as possible whilst also allowing enough vision to not become a human sprinkler for the bathroom, now becomes an exercise in ninja precision. Reaching out with careful feet making sure no new bannister rail or doorway is there to meet your little toe for an impromptu 3.25am party.

And you sometimes discover a little platform low down in your shower. Perplexed, Megan took it to the Hits Facebook page to check on the little platform's function.

"It's a little seat for when you get tired," said one. But sadly, the hot water cylinder wasn't big enough to shower long enough to get tired, nor did the power bill stretch to the limits needed for a quick shower sit. Not a seat.

"Could be used for all sorts of things" followed by a winky face - the comments said. I can only assume the winky face meant something cheeky, like putting a little bag of pineapple lumps on for a mid-shower snack.

"A private washing platform," said another. Reading this I was a little perplexed myself. I've never laid my privates on a platform for cleaning time, I thought. Realising far too late that they meant for the foot to go up on while the wash went down. Or maybe she was trying to clean up an army?

But by far the majority of the answers were for the step's real mission in life. To prop a leg on for shaving time. A shaving stool if you will. Other titles included leg lifter, foot putter, and wine rest.

And so, enriched with this newfound knowledge Megan Banks could once again sleep soundly in her new abode, until possibly 3.25am when the ninja feet will have to come out once again, for the unfamiliar trip down the hall.

_ Adam Green