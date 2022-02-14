The Hits DJ Megan Banks.

Isn't it exciting to be back in deco fever?

The Art Deco Festival Napier is an amazing festival that puts Hawke's Bay on the world stage and I have to admit, makes me feel pretty proud to be a part of.

Each year since we moved here, we have taken part in all of the fun and festivities. We've had friends and family from out of the region make their way to Hawke's Bay to get in amongst it.

It's one of those things that you really have to experience because just telling someone about it isn't quite the same. It's like when you go to the Grand Canyon and take all of these amazing photos of the canyon on your Sony Cybershot and you finally get them printed out and they just don't do it justice. The festival is the same, it's one of those "you have to be there" situations.

Adam and I will be getting dressed up and in on the fun on our radio show, but I've been in a bit of a quandary about what my theme is this year.

I've done the flapper look at 4.30am and it's tricky. It's always cold and the sequins and heels make me look like I'm just walking home from a big night out instead of just starting my day.

I've done the "day dress" look, which was slightly easier. I've gone for feather boas and pearls, head turbans and gloves, I've shoved my feet into shoes that are too small as it seems no ladies had feet bigger than size 36 back then.

This year, I'm changing it up and I'm starting a new category.

I'm calling it "Gangster Slapper". A cross between a sexy gangster and a flapper.

I've got myself a pinstripe suit, a hat that will save the hairdo, high heels, a gun, smoky eyes that's easy to do at that hour of the morning as I just won't take my makeup off from the day before.

Then I'm thinking of teaming with either pearls or feathers depending on my mood. Gloves are off as I won't be able to scroll on my phone, they didn't think of that in the 1930s of course.

But I think it's a winner. My only decision left is long pants or shorts and fishnets. This had led Adam to coin his own phrase for my new look, he's going with "Ole Time Hussy".

Well he got the ole right.