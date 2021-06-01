The Hits: Thank goodness for hi-rise

The Hits DJs, Megan Banks and Adam Green. Photo / NZME

Today's column is a homage to a fashion trend that has recently come back into my life that I feel needs the honour of being recognised for all of its greatness.

I'm no fashion scientist, so I don't understand how or why things come back into fashion; I'm just pleased when they do.

Cast your mind back to circa 2002 when you would go in to buy a pair of jeans and that whole process coined the phrase 'muffin top'. Back then I thought I had a muffin top, well I would be happy with that now ... because at the moment I have a triple layer cake top.

Yes, it was the rise (and should have been fall) of the low rise jeans.

The hipsters .... or depending on what underwear you had on, they were also called the whale watchers, the thong tease. You get the idea. As my mother would've said, the kind of jeans where we could see what you had for breakfast. Even those with no tummy had a tummy in those kinds of jeans.

So like most of my friends, I battled through my fair share of low rise hipsters, being anything but hip. And then I discovered maternity jeans which were my favourite things for four years, of which I was only pregnant for 18 months of that time.

They are so comfy that they are very hard to move on from. But I eventually did and settled somewhere in between on a mid-rise jean which was okay. Nothing outstanding, but okay.

And then people, the highlight of the week last week. I went shopping for a pair of jeans, I walked into my local Glassons in Napier (this is not an ad by the way so not gifted) but they had high rise jeans!!

Now I know I am probably so far behind this new look, and the cool kids have no doubt been wearing these for years, but myself and my hips are finally happy again!

My new jeans are comfy as! As I've gotten older, and things have slid downwards, sure the waistband now sits under my underwire bra, but I don't care. There's no muffin top, no thong song to be seen, and it's a good workout pulling up a 30cm zip!

Thank you high waisted jeans designers and hopefully by the time low rise comes around again, it will too much of a fashion crime to ever put me in them. - Megan Banks