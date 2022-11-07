The Hits DJ Megan Banks.

Here at The Hits Hawke's Bay HQ we are thrilled to be supporting Christmas at the Park on December 3.

It's going to such a great night at the Mitre 10 Sports Park with heaps of family fun and entertainment and of course none other than the legendary Sir Dave Dobbyn singing us into Christmas! I can't wait.

The only unfortunate thing is that it's the exact same night as my tap dancing recital with Dance Express.

So, sadly, I won't be dancing with my friends, but I will still be on stage, just a different stage.

Adam and myself are working at the event as MCs and we've just announced this week that a bucket-list moment has come true for me.

We are also going to be singing on stage with the Soul Singers Choir! And when I say singing, Adam has advised me I should probably be lip-syncing. He's cruel like that, but there is a certain element of truth in his harsh comment.

I've always absolutely loved singing, but sadly singing has not loved me. I'm musical in that I can play instruments and kind of dance, but I have no musical talent when it comes to holding a tune. It's embarrassing.

I have even been told not to sing Happy Birthday to my kids because I am usually also the one holding the camera to video the occasion, it's my voice you can hear the loudest singing out of key. Happy Birthday is a hard song to sing though right?!

I'm going to put all of the negative thoughts to one side, though, and will be singing loud and proud that night with Adam and some of our listeners!

This is where you come in. Have you always harboured a secret ambition to sing or lip-sync (like me) live on stage to an audience of around 15,000 people?

Then you need to start polishing up your Silent Night and head to our website, thehits.co.nz under the win section and let us know you're keen.

There will be a couple of practices with the professionals and our fabulous choir coach Hayley, and then it's just a matter of dusting off your baubles and getting all figgy pudding with it.

Please don't let me be the only one signing off key to Snoopy's Christmas!

- Megan Banks