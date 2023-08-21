The Hits: Proud parent moment when boys hit the stage

The Hits DJ Megan Banks.

OPINION

What a learning curve this last week has been. I’ve got to the ripe old age of my age when I finally learned where the term “Wendy House” came from.

You know, the gorgeous little playhouses for children, the smallest ever seen with “funny little walls and dainty windows”.

The kind of house I would’ve given my last packet of Sparkles for back in the day. Thanks to Greenmeadows School’s production of Peter Pan last week, I finally learned it came from Wendy Darling dreaming of having her own wee home.

Like Wendy, I can now see the benefits too, there’s not a lot to clean in a Wendy House.

Speaking of the Peter Pan production, if you went along I hope you loved it as much as I did.

My two boys were in it and my oldest son played Wendy’s little brother John Darling.

On occasions a darling he is anything but, but on stage, on this occasion, my little darling did well. There’s nothing quite like the stress and anxiety a parent feels when their children put themselves out there like taking part in a full-on production.

I had bought tickets to both of the shows, the matinee and the evening show, to really give myself something to worry about.

Actually, though, I’m so pleased I did. At the matinee I was a ball of nerves, so much so that I missed most of what was going on so by the time the evening show came around I could actually enjoy it.

They all did so incredibly well, with 280 students getting an amazing experience of stepping out onto the magnificent Napier Municipal Theatre stage to smiling and sometimes crying (like me) parents.

The music reminded me of The Greatest Showman with beautiful thought-provoking and funny songs that were performed brilliantly. Those kids can sing!

So to everyone involved, thank you for your hard work in putting on such a great production, you should be really proud.

And to the parents that had to endure the performance of their life from their kids in the back seat on the way home, about the fact that the drive-through queues were too long, you also need to take a bow.

Don’t feel bad if you gave in to the dramatics just as I did. Remember as William Shakespeare famously wrote, “All the world is a stage and all the parents are merely players.”