The Hits DJ Adam Green.

My co-host Megan is doing a yes day.

The kids get to choose whatever they want to do and the parent has to say yes. Within reason of course, you can't buy a cow for the backyard and you can't go through the car wash with the windows open.

It was a movie called Yes Day that started the phenomenon and I have a bone to pick with the movie writers.

Why couldn't it be the KIDS who said yes? Imagine what an inspiration it would be to parents worldwide if the Yes Day had started with the parents asking for breakfast in bed.

"Yes!" reply the kids enthusiastically as the parents start a Netflix binge.

"What can we do next guys?" they'd ask, in a comical fashion while carrying three plates, a tray of croissants and a pot of freshly brewed coffee.

"Oh, I don't know, maybe, and this would be a miracle, but maybe get dressed, including shoes and socks with me only asking you once?" the parents would reply.

"YES!" they'd yell, and head off for 15 minutes, coming back with matching socks and weather appropriate clothing.

At this stage the parents realise they must have touched the magic statue that was going to make their yes dreams come true.

"Look I know you just got dressed but... could you shower and wash and condition your hair and then get dressed again and brush it too?"

"YES!" comes the reply as the third episode of your show would begin playing.

"It must be that magic statue," Dad would say. "Don't jinx it" - Mum's immediate reply.

The parents would yell up the hall: "Hey guys, can you entertain yourselves outside without fighting for two hours and get yourself a sandwich for lunch?"

"YES of course!" And off they would trot. As the sun starts to go down and the kids return, they'll pop the oven on and whip up a spag bol for dinner.

"We didn't even have to ask," Mum would say.

"Yeah but watch this, the grand finale," Dad replies. "Can you pop the dishes in the dishwasher and head off for an early night?"

"YES!" the kids would reply in unison, and the house would fall peacefully quiet. Knowing full well the magic would run out at midnight, the parents too would lay their heads on the pillow and, as the credits started to roll, exclaim: "Imagine if EVERY kid had a Yes Day, how magical would that be?"

And kids worldwide would aspire to be like their movie heroes.

Netflix, hit me up, that's MY kind of Yes Day!