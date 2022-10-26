The Hits hosts stage 12-hour live fundraiser for Hawke's Bay rescue chopper

The Hits hosts, Adam Green and Megan Banks will broadcast live for 12 hours in support of the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter on Friday. Photo NZME

The Hits Hawke's Bay hosts Adam Green and Megan Banks are giving new meaning to an "all day breakfast" as they broadcast live for 12 hours in support of the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter on Friday.

It's the first time the local duo has done anything like this before but say it "pales in comparison" to the hard work that everyone involved with the rescue helicopter performs on a daily basis.

"These guys complete over 400 missions a year with only partial funding from the government. We reckon we can pull a 12-hour shift to show our support," says Adam Green.

The service is free and available for everyone but they need to raise about $1.3 million a year to keep it that way.

"We've got amazing businesses on board showing their support, people are donating goods for auction and there's an easy $3 donation if you text 'helicopter' to 2662.

''We'll also be doing some epic challenges Telethon style to encourage our audience to dig deep".

There may not be eggs bene, but there will hopefully be plenty of coffee to see them through their 12 hour live radio show.

Tune in on The Hits Hawke's Bay 89.5fm, from 6am-6pm.