The Hits: A wee tale of rain, roses and scones

The Hits DJs, Megan Banks and Adam Green.

The rain, the scones, the roses and my bladder. Those were the big topics of my day when we got hit with the second-wettest day on record on November 9.

Let me run you through it. It started raining quite heavily around mid-morning. This will be good for the reservoirs, considering Napier had just announced water restrictions, I thought.

And given it was a wet day, I thought I'd do some baking. I've been on a cheese scone campaign recently, which is weird as I never really liked them, but "cheese the day" I thought!

So out came the flour, baking powder, cheese, you know the rest. Into the hot oven they went, and out them came.

My anticipation was rising, my scones however were not! They tasted delicious but were as flat as a pancake!

I quickly put a pic up on our Hits Hawke's Bay Facebook page with a call for help, which uncovered the fact that something probably wasn't quite right with the baking powder ratio.

I checked said baking powder, and yes indeed, something was wrong … if I had been making the scones in 2017 they would've been okay, but I was working with an expired pack!

While I was pondering my stupidity I glanced outside to see my precious newly planted iceberg roses swimming in their own compost.

They were under a foot of water and it was only lunchtime. I braved the rain, got a jug and scooped out the water, but it was filling faster than I could scoop! So I tried to cover the dirt in plastic, that floated away, next I put three big flexi bins around the roses, and they tipped on their back and swam away too!

Don't over-water the roses everyone said, ha ha. I have my fingers crossed they'll survive.

And finally in among the day, I visited the bathroom around 26 times. I couldn't work it out.

I hadn't been consuming excessive liquids so why the heck was my bladder on high alert? Well, after discussing it on the show the next morning and putting 2+2 together ... it was the sound of the rain!

Like Milli Vanilli sang (or didn't sing) … blame it on the rain, yeah yeah!

I hope this wee tale has lightened the day of many people who have so many more things to worry about thanks to the flood than scones, roses or bladders. Thinking of you all x.

- Megan Banks