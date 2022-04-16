Members of the club enjoyed the informative presentation. Photo / Leanne Warr

The new highway will be like a luxury car, according to Dr Wayne Stewart when he spoke to Dannevirke Probus last week.

Stewart, a project director at WSP, one of the companies attached to Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatu-Tararua highway project, used the analogy - much to the amusement of the assembled club members - by first referring to an elder family member's heart troubles where they were told they no longer had a Rolls Royce for a heart, they now had a Mini.

"You used to have a Rolls Royce that used to go through the Manawatu Gorge, you now have a Mini. It's called the Saddle Road, and I'm very pleased to announce that we are building you a Lamborghini."

Stewart also spoke of the partnership between iwi and all other stakeholders on the project, telling his listeners that the relationship was important to ensure the natural world was taken care of.

"We do have kaitiaki, and part of the joy of being part of this alliance, this partnership with iwi, is that these are lovely human beings and they work with the construction team. They are very mindful of Mother Earth and what we're doing and how we're opening her up to enable this construction to take place."

He said that kind of approach had meaning for him as he undertook the work, ensuring it was sensitive, and aware of Mother Earth and "the kind of footprint that we leave."

Stewart moved on to showing the part of the design that started from Ashhurst, which included a roundabout which would have roads leading to State Highway 57 and State Highway 3, and then the 11km route over the ranges toward Woodville and Dannevirke.

The highway would be two lanes in each direction.

Stewart joked that this was because Woodville was expected to become a "metropolis" - but the main reason was that the grade of the road was going to be very steep, which meant heavy vehicles would be slow and other vehicles would be able to pass them.

The audience were shown what would eventually become the Parahaki Bridge.

Stewart said a temporary bridge was in place but the completed bridge would have three piers and would also go over the railway lines.

He said the bridge would be about 30 metres high.

An artist's impression of what Parahaki bridge will look like. Photo / Supplied

"One of the destinations, in a couple of years' time when this bridge is completed, will be to take [visitors] to this bridge structure because there's a viewing platform. The views and the vantage point of looking up the Manawatu Gorge from this structure are amazing."

Stewart also talked about various issues involved in building the bridge which included dealing with unstable soil and seismic activity.

He said a seismic study had been done at the site and had found that expected ground accelerations were some of the largest in New Zealand.

The structures had been designed with that in mind using base isolation, which involved putting flexible lead and rubber bearings between the foundations and the structure above.

Stewart showed the audience a flyover of progress, providing commentary, before opening up the floor for questions.

One member asked if any of the water being pumped from the project could be put in the Dannevirke dam, much to the amusement of everyone else.

"You may not want it," Stewart said, adding that the water they pumped out passed through the conglomerate rock, which had iron in it, thus sucking out the oxygen.

"Come and talk to us. I'm sure we can make some money by selling you some water," he joked.

He told another member there were about 300 people working on the project.

"In the office of 80 there's only about three of us that actually lived here before the project started."

He said in answer to a question about the future of the gorge that Waka Kotahi had engaged a consultant and was currently making decisions on the gorge.

Another member pointed out that the Manawatu Gorge had been known as a problem since the late 1940s.

Stewart said when the call for tenders on the project had come up, he had looked into the archives and found that in the 1970s the government of the day had money to spend and were looking at two projects.

One of those projects was the gorge and the other was the Mangaweka Deviation.

"The trucking industry were very strong in lobbying the Government to say 'don't touch the gorge, we believe engineers are over-rating the risk, we think it's all fine'," he said.

Dr Wayne Stewart from WSP gave a presentation on Te Ahu a Turanga to Dannevirke Probus club. Photo / Leanne Warr

The gorge was permanently closed in 2017 after slips blocked the road.

The first earthworks on Te Ahu a Turanga were in January 2021 and it was expected to be completed by December 2024.