Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

The highway that'll be 'like a luxury car'

5 minutes to read
Members of the club enjoyed the informative presentation. Photo / Leanne Warr

Members of the club enjoyed the informative presentation. Photo / Leanne Warr

Hawkes Bay Today
By Leanne Warr

The new highway will be like a luxury car, according to Dr Wayne Stewart when he spoke to Dannevirke Probus last week.

Stewart, a project director at WSP, one of the companies attached to Te

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.