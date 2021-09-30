The Hawke's Bay gin with a difference

Hasting Distillers founders Kate Galloway and her partner David Ramonteu are thrilled with the results of their latest venture. Photo / Supplied

You drink it neat, sip it slowly and enjoy the complexity of this unique wine-based gin.

Ignis Fatuus gin is the latest addition to Hastings Distillers' popular lineup.



Founders Kate Galloway and her French partner, David Ramonteu, say they are thrilled with the results of their latest venture.

"Treat it more like a whiskey," Kate said.

"Savour the flavours that reflect the rich heritage of New Zealand."

Kate was walking through the bush - she likes to forage - and came across a kauri tree.

"Beside it was some kauri gum. I would never take it off the tree because the tree uses the sap to heal itself.

"Our kauri trees are dying and I started to wonder if I could do something that would highlight their plight," she said.

"I did some research about the history of kauri and was really interested in the gum trade stories."

Kate said it was important to capture the sensory landscape of the swamp – dark, smoky, peaty – in the I.F gin as well as the story of the families who worked it, some of whom went on to found our first wineries in west Auckland.

The couple have a background in wine, and that's how they met.

Ignis Fatuus is Latin for foolish flame and refers to the fey light sometimes seen rising from the swamp or over wetlands.

"We call it our "data" moment because a long time ago we made a wine called Data, but didn't tell anyone exactly what was in it. Nobody would review it because of that," she laughed.

"Ignis Fatuus is another data moment. A radical idea that just made sense to us."

To create I.F – a limited edition gin available only through the Hastings Distillers website – they worked with Dr Tracey Wedge from Matakohe's Kauri Museum to source their gum.

They sought an organic sauvignon blanc to create the base.

"We approached Babich – who, for us, embody the story of those hardy gumdiggers who eventually turned their hand to wine. The Babich family are among the earliest pioneers of the winemaking industry in New Zealand. Our careers, and to a degree, our story, are a reflection of their commitment. We might never have crossed paths had it not been for our shared passion for wine."

Their tasting room is beautifully decorated and inviting, and is in the vibrant East 200 block of Heretaunga St.

All their products are made with the purest organic and biodynamic botanicals, pure plant alcohol and living water.

Although they source their rare and exotic spices from France, all citrus is Hawke's Bay grown.

"Our botanicals are either wild foraged or grown in our gin gardens, farmed using biodynamic methods."

They will have been open coming up two years in December. " It's been a tough few years, especially when we couldn't open our doors. However, we are luckier than some, our product goes all around the country."

You can pop in for a drink and a bite to eat or try a tasting flight.

They have recently introduced Bespoke Tasting.

Book in with your friends for a genuine gin experience. Sit down with their master distiller, discuss their distillation and biodynamic practices, and of course sample their products including one-off and seasonal releases. Finish with cocktail and a platter.

Kate said it had been quiet since the last lockdown.

"We really want to see people out and about supporting local business like they did after the last lockdown. It was so encouraging to see people rally around The Common Room.



"I think perhaps wearing a mask has put people off going out. However, we would love to see you. Turn off your Netflix, call your friends and come and see us."

For more information go to hastingsdistillers.com/tastingroom