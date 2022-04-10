Waiting for the signal to start the hunt.

The Dannevirke community turned out in large numbers at the weekend for the Whanau Day out.

Organised by Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua and Ngati Kahungunu ki Tamaki nui-a-Rua, the day was the first organised community event since Covid had forced other events to be postponed or cancelled.

The weather also co-operated, being sunny and warm.

The event included a sausage sizzle and ice creams and a clinic was available for those wanting flu injections or information about Covid.

Rose Lamont, 3, had a go at some colouring-in.

There were also activities for children such as colouring-in.

Hudson, 6, Harvey, 2 and Opie Lochead were ready for the signal to start the Easter egg hunt.

The main event was the Easter egg hunt and hundreds of children registered.

Georgina Parkinson, 5, scored a coconut egg

The children were sent to find an iceblock stick in the gardens of the Dannevirke Domain.

Cresha Marsh, 5, won a pink bunny.

Each stick had a code which would then be eligible for one of the hundreds of eggs, from Cadbury Crunchie eggs to boxed eggs.

Kaella Tocker with Rhyder Macdonald-Tocker, 9, Phelix Richards, 9 and Isla Richards, 4 out enjoying the day.