The Dannevirke community turned out in large numbers at the weekend for the Whanau Day out.
Organised by Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua and Ngati Kahungunu ki Tamaki nui-a-Rua, the day was the first organised community event since Covid had forced other events to be postponed or cancelled.
The weather also co-operated, being sunny and warm.
The event included a sausage sizzle and ice creams and a clinic was available for those wanting flu injections or information about Covid.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
There were also activities for children such as colouring-in.
The main event was the Easter egg hunt and hundreds of children registered.
The children were sent to find an iceblock stick in the gardens of the Dannevirke Domain.
Each stick had a code which would then be eligible for one of the hundreds of eggs, from Cadbury Crunchie eggs to boxed eggs.