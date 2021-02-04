The final six: Hawke's Bay Today Canon NZ Harvey Norman summer photo competition finalists named

Megan Coughlan, 8, enjoying the last sunset of 2020 on Mahia Beach. Photo / Jo Coughlan

After hundreds of entries, the Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings summer photo competition is down to the final six.

The entries, shot by non-professional photographers, were taken across the region.

The winner of the annual competition will receive a new Canon EOS200D MKII efs18-55 lens digital SLR (RRP $1249), plus a framed 12x8 print of the image and free life-time Photocentre VIP membership.

Second place will receive a 12x8 canvas, 500 free 6x4 prints and free life-time Photocentre VIP membership, while third will get 250 free 6x4 prints, a framed 12x8 print of the image and free life-time Photocentre VIP membership.

The winner will be announced by Saturday, February 13.

A cyclist enjoying a sunset trip along a coastal trail. Photo / Juan Camilo Linares Lopez

A spectacular sunset over the old Portland Island lighthouse near the Wairoa bridge. Photo / Kurt Schischka

Birds look on at Ocean Beach as Bruce Jardine's son takes a stroll. Photo / Bruce Jardine

Cael Thodey (left) and Lilee Thodey playing in the Clive River. Photo / Amanda Harris