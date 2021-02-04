The final six: Hawke's Bay Today Canon NZ Harvey Norman summer photo competition finalists named

After hundreds of entries, the Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings summer photo competition is down to the final six.
The entries, shot by non-professional photographers, were taken across the region.
The winner of the annual competition will receive a new Canon EOS200D MKII efs18-55 lens digital SLR (RRP $1249), plus a framed 12x8 print of the image and free life-time Photocentre VIP membership.
Second place will receive a 12x8 canvas, 500 free 6x4 prints and free life-time Photocentre VIP membership, while third will get 250 free 6x4 prints, a framed 12x8 print of the image and free life-time Photocentre VIP membership.
The winner will be announced by Saturday, February 13.