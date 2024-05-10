Voyager 2023 media awards
The fascinating history of Hukarere Girls’ College - fire, financials and cyclone fury

Hawkes Bay Today
By Michael Fowler
5 mins to read
Hukarere Girls’ College in the early 1900s on Scinde Island, Napier (Mataruahou). Photo / Collection of Hawke's Bay Museums Trust, Ruawharo Tā-ū-rangi, 4456

OPINION

Cyclone Gabrielle hasn’t been the only disaster to befall Hawke’s Bay’s Hukarere Girls’ College over its nearly 150-year history.

Its founder, Bishop William Williams, fled in 1865 with his family from the

