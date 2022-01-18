The Enchanted Ball could be just the party Hawke's Bay needs right now. Photo / Supplied

Seventh time's the charm.

After six postponements in the past two years, The Enchanted Ball is finally on track to host a "spectacular" evening.

Organisers have had to navigate alert level changes and the introduction of the traffic light system in the Covid pandemic, which has resulted in constant date postponements.

Hosted by Etiquette Events and the Flagship Events Company, the ball is now set to go ahead on January 29.

Organiser Greg Howie said creating safe and fun events was important for social wellbeing, and the added benefit of the ball was that it supports charitable trust Te Mata Park.

"We think everyone deserves a good party after the last couple of years we have all faced."

Originally the ball sold out in an astonishing 48 hours, Howie said, but each time it was postponed they had to process refunds and then re-sell the tickets of those who couldn't make the new date.

"This is a costly exercise and the temptation to simply cancel has definitely been a consideration," Howie said.

He said they were humbled by the ongoing support of the event's sponsors, Te Mata Park, and the event's attendees.

The Enchanted Ball, started in March 2018, is wrapped in mystery and theatrics - ticket holders don't know where they are going but they can be assured it will be a magnificent Hawke's Bay location that they are likely to have never visited before.

Enchanted Ball organisers have had navigate alert level changes and the introduction of the traffic light system. Photo / Supplied

Another key component is that it is all inclusive. Guests simply need to get dressed up and get to the designated bus collection point and the event organisers take care of the rest.

The night will be full of delicious food, an array of drink options, a line-up of musical talent and lots of other great surprises along the way.

Along with The Enchanted Ball, a live auction will also be held, which organisers say always provides a bit of fast-paced entertainment, with all proceeds going toward the Te Mata Park trust.

"We've raised over $30,000 over the last two events and we have a goal of hitting $100,000 over five years, with a plan to develop the pond area at the beginning of Chambers Walk," Howie said.

This year, to help get everyone on the dance floor, Howie said they'd hired one of the best cover bands in the country, Superbad Soul Selection from Wellington.

Tickets are selling fast.