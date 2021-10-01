The dos and don'ts of life after a cesarean

Parenting and birth educator Janine Gard.

Janine Gard is a diploma qualified birth educator and founder of Bellies to Babies. She has taught more than 2900 parents to feel confident, informed, supported and prepared. This week Janine looks at after-care for a cesarean section.

The situation that led to your caesarean birth can have a big impact on the way you recover. Taking time to understand your limitations and the kind of care that might be necessary will aid in your expectations and recovery. Keep in mind that it is normal to feel overwhelmed emotionally and physically drained as well as sore and uncomfortable.

The Do's and Don'ts after a C-section.

Dos

Relieve pain.

Your LMC should advise you on what pain relief to use in the weeks after your caesarean. The most common painkillers used for C-sections are ibuprofen and paracetamol, which are readily available in supermarkets and pharmacies or ask for a prescription.

Take everything slowly.

In the weeks after your baby is born, be sure to have a free schedule so you can rest as much as you need to. This not only gives you plenty of time to care for and bond with your new baby but takes off some of the pressure of daily life.

Care for your wound.

Like any surgery, after a C-section you need to ensure you take care of your wound and stitches to avoid infection and aid with healing. Keep the area dry and clean. Don't use any products on your wound without checking with your LMC first.

Drink plenty of water and eat well.

This is always important and benefits you in your everyday life, but vital when you are recovering from a C-section. Keeping hydrated will ensure your body is functioning properly and eating well will give your body all the nutrients it needs to get back to normal.

Ask for help.

Caring for a new baby is magical but also really hard. Doing so while recovering from a C-section is even more tricky. Whether it is your partner, friends, family or a professional, don't be afraid to ask for help. Getting help caring for your baby, doing your shopping or with tasks around the house will help to reduce your stress levels and give you more time to rest.

What to wear

Compression garments, activewear and comfortable clothing are ideal for this period. High-waisted compression leggings (nothing rubbing near your incision and no seams) may be suggested by your LMC during your recovery period, this may help in reducing swelling and also help you feel supported in your tummy area.

Gentle massage

Very gentle massage over your scar. This can start when the scar is fully healed (when you no longer have any dressings on), however, you may prefer to wait until after you've checked with your LMC. It is recommended to use a plain, unscented moisturiser that is water-based, not oil-based.

Don'ts

Don't drive for four to six weeks.

Your car insurance could be affected by your C-section. Have a chat with your LMC about when you may be okay to drive again.

Don't exercise too much before you are ready.

After your C-section, it is important to move around as much as possible, such as going for a short walk or walking around the house. This will ease you back into physical activity without putting too much pressure on your scar and reduces your chances of blood clots. However, you shouldn't do any strenuous exercise such as running, weightlifting, circuit training, etc until your LMC clears you to do so and you feel well enough to cope with it.

Laugh, cough or sneeze (impossible, but try to avoid it).

Laughing, coughing and sneezing can put a lot of pressure on your stomach muscles and your new stitches. As we all know, it is impossible to avoid doing these things, they are a part of daily life. A good exercise is to put a pillow over your stitches before you laugh, cough or sneeze and press it onto yourself, helping to reduce stress and pain for your abdominal muscles. Try this when you get out of a low chair or bed too.

Don't lift anything heavy.

Lifting your baby after a C-section should be perfectly fine, but you should take it easy otherwise this will put unnecessary strain on your weakened stomach muscles and can lead to complications such as bleeding, infection and a longer recovery time. When you get out of bed — and into bed — do so by rolling so you're not using your core too much.

What is not normal when it comes to a caesarean scar?

● Tenderness or pain on and around the incision site more than six weeks after healing.

● Altered sensation like pins and needles, or pain with touch (like when drying the area with a towel).

● A scar that is still red or turns purple after the 12-week mark.

● A scar that is raised, lumpy or pulls inwards.

● Pain (especially sharp pain) or tight pulling during stretching, physical activity or exercise.

● Palpable lumps of scar tissue over or around the external scar.

In a nutshell

Most caesarean scars heal well by themselves and don't require any intervention. However, there are so many things you can do in those early days and weeks to improve your chances of having the scar heal in a way that behaves like normal skin and doesn't cause problems.

And if you do experience ongoing pain, tightness, or symptoms that might be associated with internal scarring, remember – it's not normal for this to be the case after the first two to three months, and there are people who can help. Open communication with your LMC and your support team is very important.

■ For information about antenatal classes near you, check out From Bellies to Babies www.hbantenatal-classes.co.nz or phone 022 637 0624.

Medical disclaimer: This page is for educational and informational purposes only and may not be construed as medical advice. The information is not intended to replace medical advice offered by physicians.