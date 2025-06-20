Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

The dangerous allure of investment folklore - Nick Stewart

By Nick Stewart
Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

investors who build lasting wealth focus on fundamentals rather than folklore, writes Nick Stewart.

investors who build lasting wealth focus on fundamentals rather than folklore, writes Nick Stewart.

Opinion by Nick Stewart
Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group.

The investment world loves its pithy sayings. From “Sell in May and Go Away” to “Buy Low, Sell High”, these catchphrases roll off tongues in boardrooms and backyard barbecues alike.

But here’s the uncomfortable truth: most of these market maxims are financial fairy tales that can lead investors astray

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today