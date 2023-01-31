Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

The cooking course where graduates get ‘10 offers each’, but enrolments are at record lows

By
3 mins to read
Glenn Fulcher, from Eastern Institute of Technology Te Pukenga, has encouraged more people to take up a career as a chef. Photo / Paul Taylor

Glenn Fulcher, from Eastern Institute of Technology Te Pukenga, has encouraged more people to take up a career as a chef. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke’s Bay hospitality industry might be crying out for more chefs in Hawke’s Bay, but enrolments in the region’s main cookery course suggest the younger generation isn’t listening.

Eastern Institute of Technology Te Pūkenga

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today