The best way to get to 100: Havelock North centenarian's cheeky secret

Nola Manley enjoying her 100th birthday celebrations, after living through Hawke's Bay earthquake, World War II, the Great Depression and now Covid. Photo / Supplied

Nola Manley enjoying her 100th birthday celebrations, after living through Hawke's Bay earthquake, World War II, the Great Depression and now Covid. Photo / Supplied

No marriage, no kids - Hawke's Bay's new centenarian Nola Manley says it's one of the keys to a long life.

Nola turned 100 on Thursday, a life lived almost entirely in Havelock North. She's lived through the Hawke's Bay earthquake, World War II and the Great Depression and still lives independently.

Up until she was 99 she was still driving her blue Volkswagen around town.

After leaving the co-ed Hastings High School early, Nola "got busy straight away" and started in a cake shop around town.

Then, she worked in shoe shops for many years, finishing her busy career at an office job at Farm Products in Hastings when faced with mandatory retirement 40 years ago.

Nola said part of her longevity was the fact that she did not marry or have children, but based on her birthday celebrations, that doesn't mean she's any less loved.

She took part in a Strength & Balance class at Enliven's Havelock North Day Programme at JH Mason Village the morning of her birthday, and then the festivities started.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst brought Nola flowers for her milestone birthday and the two had a lengthy chat as Nola had clear and detailed memories of local people and places, including family.