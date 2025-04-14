Hastings District councillor Wendy Schollum said she had simply put her name forward before the first rape threat landed.

“Since then, I’ve received threats of sexual violence, threats against my children, and attempts to scare me out of public life – many of them sent openly, using real names and accounts, and most from men.

“Let me be clear, challenge my decisions, question my votes, disagree with my views – that’s democracy. But personal threats? That’s cowardice,” she said.

“New Zealanders must draw a firm line. We do not accept intimidation as the price for public service. Our democracy benefits from diverse voices - and we should refuse to allow them to be silenced.”

She said each councillor managed their own public-facing channels - they’re not run or overseen by the council - so it was up to the individual to moderate and manage what comes in.

“I’m always open to people disagreeing with me, and I don’t delete comments just because someone has a different view. But if something crosses the line into personal abuse, threats or hate speech, I have taken the approach of deleting them and blocking the sender.

“I haven’t reported any of those to the police, as I’ve assessed them as unpleasant but not posing an immediate or credible safety risk. If I ever felt differently, I wouldn’t hesitate to take that step.”

She said it was rare that it ever happened in person.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker said it was not fair to be called a “f*****g b***h” for doing her job and working hard to represent her community.

“There have been times on social media where people make commentary personal, instead of focusing on issues,” Walker said.

“I am particularly concerned by the impact this has on my children. My family live in this community too and shouldn’t have to see this level of disrespect to someone they love.

“But on the whole, in our small rural community, the level of respect here is better than what my counterparts experience in some of the larger centres.”

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she had seen increased social media abuse.

“Especially with isolated issues such as the Rainbow Storytime and Māori wards there has been an increase in abusive rhetoric on social media aimed at both elected members and the council organisation,” Hazlehurst said.

“We monitor council social media very carefully and have rules around what content could cause harm, and as such is unacceptable.

“As a democracy, we encourage people to have their say in a respectful way.”

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said as a politician she understood the need to live in the public eye.

“However, what people need to be aware of is we have children, partners and parents who are affected on a very personal level by what’s written,” Wise said.

“Sadly, abuse does seem to be targeted more at women and has escalated in recent years.”

Deputy Mayor Annette Brosnan said abuse was a challenge.

“Elected members must grow a thick skin quickly. That resilience comes from being informed, prepared, and deeply engaged in the issues – often far more than those directing the abuse from an uninformed position,” Brosnan said.

“Staying away from social media and talking to people directly also helps the soul.”

Councillor Sally Crown said the abuse they received was often gendered.

“Yes it is part of the role but it’s hugely difficult for those who care about us. We choose this role, but our families and friends don’t sign up for this and it impacts them,” Crown said.

Councillor Hayley Browne said democracy thrived on healthy, open dialogue, but personal attacks on our leaders undermine that foundation.

“We want leaders who embody intelligence, empathy, courage, and compassion, and we want women in these roles as much as men. But if the consequence of stepping up is having stones thrown at you why would anyone put their hands up,” Browne said.

Councillor Juliet Greig was not on social media because of the abuse.

“It seems to be simpler and more effective to communicate through face-to-face conversations, phone or email.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.