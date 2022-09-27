Thanksgiving service for the Queen held in Dannevirke

Barbara Ferguson and Neville Jacobsen recalled the Queen's visit in 1954 and both received medals to commemorate it. Photo / Leanne Warr

Neville Jacobsen was 11 when Queen Elizabeth II came to Dannevirke in 1954.

Barbara Ferguson was eight.

Queen Elizabeth had been crowned just months earlier, although she had been on the throne for more than a year by then.

Both came to pay their respects to the late monarch at a civic service held at St John's in Dannevirke on Tuesday.

It was January 7, 1954, when the royal tour stopped off in Dannevirke.

One man, the son of a former mayor, could recall the children being given sticks with flags on them, but the flags were just stapled on, and by the time the royal train did come in, the flags had fallen off.

Jacobsen, a long-serving member of the fire brigade who was awarded a Queen's Service Medal in last year's birthday honours, was then a student at Dannevirke North School.

Ferguson, a well-known figure in the community, was at Dannevirke South School at the time, and joked the schools were 'enemies' in those days.

Both can remember the excitement of the day, and even though it was school holidays, they still had to assemble at their respective schools.

"It was an incredible turnout," Ferguson said.

Like many others, on September 9 (September 8 in the UK), they heard the news of the Queen's passing.

"It took a while to sink in," Ferguson said.

Community leaders, including Tararua District Council Mayor Tracey Collis and councillors, local police, representatives of the fire brigades, churches and students from the district's schools, as well as many people from the local community, all came to the service to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Community leaders lit a candle in remembrance. Photo / Leanne Warr

Many of them lit a candle in remembrance.

Mavis Mullins acknowledged those whom the Queen never knew, but knew her. Photo / Leanne Warr

Rangitāne o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua chairperson Mavis Mullins also spoke, from a letter she wrote to the Queen, about her grandmother and her mother's loyalty to the Crown.

"I want to acknowledge your life, your lifetime of service to the many faces, ethnicities, races of people, who you never knew, but they all knew you."

Tracey Collis spoke of the Queen's life and dedication to family and service. Photo / Leanne Warr

Collis, in her address, spoke of the Queen's history, of her service in World War II, her dedication to family and to her life of service.

She said the Queen had acknowledged in 1997 that the monarchy existed only with the support and consent and support of the people.

"In September 2015, she became the longest-serving monarch in British and Commonwealth history, surpassing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria's record of 63 years and 216 days."

Collis said the Queen carried on working right up until the end.

"The greatest measure of Queen Elizabeth's success was her role model of devotional duty and continuity."

Shirley Hull felt the Queen inspired others. Photo / Leanne Warr

Councillor Shirley Hull said the Queen inspired others to serve.

She spoke of swearing an oath which came with an expectation of behaviour and duty to New Zealand, with various community leaders, including the Governor-General, Chief Justice, police, mayor and councillors, required to do so.

"Swearing allegiance is not something we do lightly, but we do with grace and honour to serve our country."

Reverend Canon Tim Delaney, Pastor Greg Motu and Reverend Rosie McMillan at the service held at St John the Baptist Anglican church. Photo / Leanne Warr

The service was conducted by Reverend Canon Tim Delaney at St John's Anglican church, along with Pastor Greg Motu and a prayer led by Reverend Rosie McMillan.

Molly Pawson's performance was accompanied by a photo tribute. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tenor Patrick Power also sang at the service. Photo / Leanne Warr

It included hymns, readings from students from St Anthony's (Pahiatua), Totara College, and St Joseph's College, and songs by Molly Pawson and Patrick Power.