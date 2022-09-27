Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Thanksgiving service for the Queen held in Dannevirke

Hawkes Bay Today
By Leanne Warr
4 mins to read
Barbara Ferguson and Neville Jacobsen recalled the Queen's visit in 1954 and both received medals to commemorate it. Photo / Leanne Warr

Barbara Ferguson and Neville Jacobsen recalled the Queen's visit in 1954 and both received medals to commemorate it. Photo / Leanne Warr

Neville Jacobsen was 11 when Queen Elizabeth II came to Dannevirke in 1954.

Barbara Ferguson was eight.

Queen Elizabeth had been crowned just months earlier, although she had been on the throne for more than

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.