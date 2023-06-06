Thanks from RSA for Poppy Day assistance

Waipukurau and Districts RSA is grateful for Poppy Day contributions.





The Waipukurau and Districts RSA would like to thank those individuals who assisted with the 2023 Poppy Day collection and those who so generously donated to the cause.

Once again we were overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of our community, who donated in excess of $6000. Our challenge now is to ensure that the money is spent in accordance with its purpose, which is to assist all returned, service and ex-service people, their spouses, partners, widows, widowers and dependants (children and grandchildren) who are in need, whether members of an RSA or not.

If you or yours are in need please contact our Local Support Advisor on 027 239 1008.

Janet Castell

President

Waipukurau and Districts RSA





Consent concerns

How can the council consider granting consent on a non-notified basis when a new supermarket on Takapau Road could have far-reaching effects?

On learning of this application, I contacted St John, Fire and Emergency and the medical centre and none had been contacted. These are essential services.

Pedestrians: On a fine day 10 per cent of Countdown’s customers did not drive to the supermarket. Great for their mental and physical health. Try telling them to cross Bogel Brothers Esplanade. This crossing states pedestrians must give way to traffic.

If Countdown moves its store we will have more cars in the main street waiting to cross the railway line and more poison [exhaust fumes] for pedestrians and shop owners.

This is now a health and safety issue.

Non-notified basis, like hell.

Elliot Peacock

Waipukurau

