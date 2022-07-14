School bus driver Frank Edwards in the driver seat for the second last time. Photo / Dave Murdoch

It was -4C and foggy along the river – not the best conditions for driving school kids to school in Frank Edward's opinion – so he had to be very careful on his second to last day on the job last week.

Frank was concluding a 20-year career driving the bus to take Ruahine pupils to and from their school.

Senior Constable Maxine Walshe thanks Frank on behalf of the Police. Photo / Dave Murdoch

He mostly did the southern run but in recent times he had started in town bringing students out – sometimes up to 30.

Ruahine School secretary Ali Watts reckons Frank has driven every student in the school somewhere over his career, to events like field trips and sports days as well as his morning and evening circuits.

Frank says he has loved the job and said some of the 5-year-olds he started carrying 20 years ago "are now pushing prams".

After dropping off his passengers Frank was enticed into the assembly hall by fellow bus driver Murray Lawson where the entire school was together to farewell him.

Deputy Principal Lee Gibbs presents Frank a card. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Deputy principal Lee Gibbs said it was a sad but special morning farewelling Frank, saying he was a calm and caring man with incredible mana among children, teachers and parents alike.

She spoke for the entire district in thanking Frank for "keeping their children safe", presenting Frank with a card on which every child in the school had contributed, along with some vouchers as a thank you gift.

At assembly the students said their farewells to Frank, sitting on the couch flanked by Senior Constable Maxine Walshe and fellow Ruahine bus driver Murray Lawson. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Three bus pupils spoke saying thanks, with one saying "It took a lot of effort getting us safely to and from school when you could have taken it easy at home".

Senior constable Maxine Walshe who had got up on this cold frosty morning to ride with Frank on his second to last trip also expressed her gratitude on behalf of the NZ Police.

In reply Frank told the students he loved every one of them and that his farewell was "amazing".

The students do an impromptu haka. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The senior students performed a haka before Murray Lawson strummed his guitar and sang with the students For He's A Jolly Good Fellow.

Three cheers echoed around the hall!