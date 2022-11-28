Chas Nahora of Tamatea High says her pou represents future generations and how they will grow, develop and achieve.

Chas Nahora of Tamatea High says her pou represents future generations and how they will grow, develop and achieve.

Six WCC students who have had their art at Te Papa will now be exhibited at Akina Gallery.

“Some of the 30 artworks have already been on display at Te Papa in Wellington and this is a chance for whanau, friends and the public here to be wowed by our talented rangatahi,” says exhibition coordinator Laura Jackson.

Contributing schools include William Colenso College (WCC), Napier Boys’, Tamatea, Hukarere, Karamu and Hastings Girls’.

Tamatea High’s Chas Nahora says her painted pou is based on a theme of growth and is designed to sit in the ngahere (forest) that has been planted on the school grounds.

“It was inspired by the young trees in the ngahere and how they will grow and welcome future generations of students.

Chas (Ngati Kahungunu, Ngati Tuwharetoa, Waitaha) says the pou incorporates contemporary koru patterns and a pattern similar to the mangopare/hammerhead shark which represents courage. She will also have several photographs in the exhibition.

Six of the exhibiting teenage artists had their work on display at Te Papa in Wellington in the national secondary schools’ Māori art exhibition, Ringa Toi, in October.

The six, all students at Napier’s William Colenso College, scooped three commended and highly commended awards from among just 14 such accolades given out to the 88 artworks selected from throughout New Zealand.

Jess Merwood, Ngati Kahungunu, says her digital artwork Papatuanuku was created to “express the beauty of Aotearoa and the strength femininity holds within our society”.

Jess Merwood says her digital artwork Papatuanuku was created to “express the beauty of Aotearoa and the strength femininity holds within our society”.

“The image contains my interpretation of Papatuanuku’s appearance and how I imagine she would exhibit herself. I’ve tried to incorporate different aspects of our planet within her features, such as her hair as the ocean, her skin as our land, her pounamu representing the connection to love and prosperity and her attire a traditional Māori cloak to represent our culture.”

The public is welcome to attend the opening of the show at Akina Gallery, on Monday, December 5 at 5pm.

■ Ngā Ringa Toi o Te Matau a Māui, Akina Gallery, Toitoi Municipal Building, Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, Tuesday to Saturday, 10am–4pm.



