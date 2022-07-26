Patrick at a Hawke's Bay beach in 2016. He now coaches young singers in the Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Patrick at a Hawke's Bay beach in 2016. He now coaches young singers in the Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

It will be something of a homecoming for Patrick Power when he appears with the New Zealand Male Choir in Dannevirke next month.

The tenor, who will be a guest artist for the choir's concert, grew up on a farm in Dannevirke.

Singing ran in the family as three generations were professional singers.

Patrick Power has performed with opera companies and festivals around the world. Photo / Supplied

Power got his first professional break at what was then called the NZBC Symphony Orchestra, which was renamed the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra in 1988.

He then went on to perform internationally with major opera companies in Europe before making his debut at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden in 1981.

He has also performed in North America and in many principal roles for opera companies and orchestras in a number of cities in Australia.

He returned to New Zealand in 2000 where he began coaching young singers and now teaches at several secondary schools in Hawke's Bay as well as privately. He is also patron of the New Zealand Male Choir.

The concert, being held in the Dannevirke Town Hall on August 6 at 4pm, would combine the talents of the New Zealand Male Choir and the Dannevirke Viking Choir.

Local teacher and performer Cindy O'Sullivan would also be performing as a guest artist.

Both choirs would perform separately and together to offer the widest variety of sound.

The New Zealand Male Choir has members from Southland to North Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Spokesman Oliver Lane said the New Zealand Male Choir was an auditioned choir with more than 50 members from Southland to north of Auckland.

The choir, conducted by Joe Christensen, sings a range of music including classical, folk, waiata, gospel, operatic, popular, jazz and contemporary.

Dannevirke's Viking Choir has 20 members and performs throughout the Tararua District.

Lane said Power's appearance was a particular highlight of the concert.

"He is one of New Zealand's finest tenors. He has sung for many of the major opera companies and in festivals throughout Europe and North America. We are extremely lucky to have Patrick as patron of the NZ Male Choir."

Christensen said Power was a wonderful supporter and mentor for singing in New Zealand at any and every level.

"I have the pleasure of working with him at Havelock North High School and his willingness to share his knowledge is a great support.

"Having Patrick sing in the concert gives the members of the New Zealand Male Choir an excellent opportunity to observe how it should be done."

Lane said the choirs and guest artists were looking forward to entertaining people in Dannevirke and surrounding districts with the promise of an enjoyable and memorable afternoon of music and song.

Tickets are available from the Dannevirke Information Centre or at the door. Adults $30. Children 14 and under free. Et-PIs was also available.