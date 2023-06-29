The stormwater outfall (centre) is just beyond the viewing platform. Photo / Caron Copeck

Two people rescued from heavy seas off Napier yesterday afternoon had been hit by a wave while standing on a stormwater pipe extending onto the beach, a witness says.

The witness says a wave pushed the pair to the right down the loose-shingle beach and into the surf.

Moments later police arrived and two officers, one a trained lifeguard using a rescue belt placed at the beach for emergency use, leaped into the surf to get to a 19-year-old woman as she was being taken beyond the breakers. Officers supported her until the Lowe Corporation Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter winched her to safety.

A 19-year-old male is said to have made his own way to safety but both were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Hato Hone St John Ambulance Service said one of the pair was in serious condition at the scene, but both were discharged from Hawke’s Bay Hospital in Hastings a few hours later.

The pipe is less than 200 metres on the Port of Napier side of the public viewing platform that extends out over the waves crashing on the beach. The platform had been closed by the Napier City Council since last Saturday because of the dangers created by three-metre swells.

The pipe is closer to the pathway, and was being reached by the occasional wave, while seas had been crashing against the front of the viewing platform.

At least seven people have died off the coast of the Marine Parade since the mid-1990s, but there have also been numerous rescues.

Two were just five weeks apart in 1994 when a former Danish swimming champion was snatched off the beach by a wave during an idyllic January 31 7am stroll along the beach with her husband. He was stunned to see she had disappeared from his side and was being carried out beyond the breakers.

A surf-lifesaver on his way to work grabbed a rescue belt from his car, dived into the surf to reach the woman and get her back ashore just as a rescue helicopter was approaching.

And on March 3 that year, a young woman on a late-night stroll was also dragged out to sea, her stunned partner guided only by her screams in the dark. A police officer stripped and dived into the water to rescue her as more police arrived and played a light on the pair as they struggled in the seas.