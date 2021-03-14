Teenager starts up the Napier Environmental Wellness Society to combat pollution

Napier Environmental Wellness Society members Ava Sewell, Sean Birnie and Ben Kingsford clearing up rubbish on Prebensen Drive, Napier. Photo / Supplied

A young teenager from Napier has been making steps to change Hawke's Bay's rubbish and pollution problem one roadside at a time.

Ben Kingsford recently formed the Napier Environmental Wellness Society to help protect and preserve the area's natural surroundings.

The 13-year-old said he's been concerned about the shape of the environment for a while, but never had the motivation to do anything about it.

"I don't know why I just decided that I wanted to do something," he said.

On Saturday Kingsford and two of his friends and fellow members, Ava Sewell and Sean Birnie, spent two hours picking rubbish along the edge of Prebensen Drive, Napier.

"We collected three black bags full of rubbish and more from a small stretch of the highway; 80 per cent of which was plastic," he said.

In retrospect, the Napier Boys' High School student said they didn't make much of a difference.

"It's really obvious from the careless throwing of rubbish onto our roadsides that more care needs to be taken," Kingsford said. "The troubling part of this is that we have environmental pollution as well as visual pollution."

To make a real difference Kingsford said there needs to be more awareness about what all the rubbish and plastic is doing to the environment.

"We intend to spend more time on similar projects as well as extending our efforts in making people aware of how the carelessness of some people is negatively affecting waterways, ponds, and wildlife," he said.

To proceed with more events, clean-ups and fundraisers the Napier Environmental Wellness Society needs more members.

If you are interested in joining this society you can contact the group via Instagram: napier_ews_2021 or email benjaminkingsford@xtra.co.nz.