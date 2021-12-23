Teenager in serious condition following crash on Hawke's Bay Expressway

Kiwis take to the skies, the search for missing swimmer continues and Omicron cases drop in South Africa in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A male in his late teens is in a serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Hawke's Bay Hospital following a crash on the Hawke's Bay expressway.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving four vehicles on the expressway on Thrusday.

Traffic snarled up along Meeanee Rd due to a serious crash on the Expressway. Photo Paul Taylor

The crash happened on State Highway 2 between the Taradale on-ramp/off-ramp and the Tūtaekurī Bridge at 12.45pm.

The vehicles involved were three cars and one van, with one of the cars towing a trailer.

St John said the patient was in a critical condition at the scene and was treated and transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Waka Kotahi has posted that SH2 between Meeanee Road and Pakowhai Road is now fully open after it was closed following the crash.