Teenager hurt in Napier workplace accident

The Greenlea Taupo rescue helicopter was called to a workplace accident in Napier on Monday. Photo Warren Buckland

A teenaged male was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with possible serious injuries after a workplace incident in Napier today.

St John Ambulance crews were called to the woolstores site off Pandora Road about 11.15am.

A Greenlea Taupo helicopter, stationed in Hastings while a Hawke's Bay helicopter is out of the region for servicing, landed on the sealed carpark fronting the road, with three flight and medical crew.

It flew-out about 11.50am, without a patient, but it was confirmed soon afterwards an injured man was being taken to hospital in Hastings by ambulance.

Police arrived at the scene soon after midday.

WorkSafe confirmed it had been notified of an incident in Napier.

"We understand the incident involved a fall from a height. WorkSafe is making initial inquiries to establish what its next steps might be."