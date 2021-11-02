Teenager Fergus Morunga playing the bagpipes at Norsewood Festival

Fergus Morunga will be playing the bagpipes along with other band members at the Norsewood Festival this Saturday.

When Fergus Morunga is out practising the bagpipes at his family home, he doesn't get any noise complaints.

Unless you count the sheep.

When he's not in school at Lindisfarne College, the teen lives on a farm about half an hour out of Wairoa.

"There's lots of room to march around and play pipes. It's quite good. You don't get noise complaints from the neighbours for being too loud."

At 14, Fergus will be the youngest member of the band which will be the opening act on the outside stage of the Norsewood Festival this Saturday.

He started learning the bagpipes three years ago after seeing them while visiting another area.

"When I heard them I really loved the sound that they made.

"I thought it would be really cool if I could do that one day."

When he began studying at Lindisfarne, he discovered he could learn to play them at the college.

"So I signed up."

Teacher David Selfe, who is also a director of The Old Dairy Factory where the festival is being held, says Fergus is "a blinding inspiration for all of us" who love music.

The Lindisfarne band, comprising of five bagpipers and three drummers, will merge with a band from Hastings, which has 10 bagpipers.

"With all those players, it will be real loud," says Fergus.

The band will march between the dairy factory and the Norsewear factory, starting at about 9.30am.

Bagpipers in action. It's not easy marching and playing at the same time. Photo / Supplied

Marching while playing isn't as easy as it looks.

"It takes a while to learn marching and playing," says Fergus. "The song that you're playing affects the timing of your march.

"It's just trying to keep all in time and watch the person's feet that you're behind and you should be all good."

David says the bagpipes are a great way to reach all members of the community.

"Everyone gets a bit of a stir when they hear all these bagpipe players together."

Of course it helps that people will likely hear them from about 2km away.

Fergus hopes to continue learning the bagpipes and join a band, but he has to get his own set first.

"I'm just using the Lindisfarne set," he says.

"I'll see where that takes me from there."

• The Norsewood Festival is open on Saturday from 9am and finishes at 2pm. There will be live entertainment, including singer and songwriter Emma Webb, craft stalls, food and beverage stalls and the Norsewood market.