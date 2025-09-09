“I would like to acknowledge the determination of the investigation team over the past four months, who have worked tirelessly to reach this result.

“Police would also like to thank members of the public who have provided information that has assisted in our investigation.

“This information has been crucial in allowing us to piece together the tragic events of that night.”

Kaea Karauria, 15, from Napier was killed in May. Photo / Supplied

The teen is due to appear in Napier Youth Court on Tuesday, charged with murder.

He would also appear on a number of additional charges.

These include two charges of raping girls aged between 12 and 16, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The 15-year-old gang prospect was arrested using the police’s additional powers in Hawke’s Bay under a gang conflict warrant, Eastern District crime manager Detective Inspector Martin James told Hawke’s Bay Today.

The warrant was put in place for Hawke’s Bay, including Wairoa, by police on Friday, September 5, after two serious assaults in Napier on Riverbend Rd on Thursday evening and in Hastings on Ōmāhu Rd early Friday morning.

Three people remain in serious to stable conditions in hospital after the assaults.

James said police had, as of Tuesday, conducted 15 searches across the region using the gang conflict warrant, resulting in knives, hammers, and other weapons, alongside methamphetamine, being located.

A Hīkoi for Kaea through Napier called for justice and was a push to make Hawke's Bay a safer place for young people. Photo / Connull Lang

“Of particular note is some really good work by our people in the early hours of [Tuesday] morning in Hastings, which led to the arrest of a 15-year-old gang associate,” James said.

Kaea lost his life in the early hours of May 11, Mother’s Day.

He was discovered critically injured with stab wounds on Alexander Ave by police who were responding to a disorder event. He died at the scene despite the best efforts of ambulance staff.

His death hit the Napier community hard. In August, more than 800 people braved the rain to walk through suburban Napier streets in a display of solidarity seeking an end to the type of street violence that killed him.

Since Kaea’s death, his grief-stricken parents have both made impassioned appeals for information about their son’s death.

A 21-year-old woman and another teen have previously been charged with wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice after Kaea’s death.

Anyone with information who has not yet contacted police is urged to get in touch online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105.