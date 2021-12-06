Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Teen cyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Hastings

Quick Read
The crash scene opposite Bay Plaza on Monday. Photo / Maddisyn Jeffares

The crash scene opposite Bay Plaza on Monday. Photo / Maddisyn Jeffares

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Maddisyn Jeffares

A teenage cyclist has been injured in a collision between a bicycle and a car outside a busy Hastings shopping centre.

Four police cars and a St John ambulance were called to the scene on Russell St North, opposite the Bay Plaza car park, about 12.33pm on Monday.

A St John spokesperson said they had taken one person to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.

A police officer on the scene said the injured person was a teenage cyclist, and they were likely to make a full recovery.

It was one of at least three crashes around the region on Monday.

Police were also called to reports of a car overturned on Pōrangahau Rd, between Bush Rd and Ugly Hill Rd, about 12.45pm.

One person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with serious injuries as a result.

Police were also called to State Highway 2, near Putorino, between Putorino Station Rd and Waikare Rd, following a report of a crash involving a car and pole.

There is no indication of any injuries, a spokeswoman for police said.