Teen cyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in Hastings

The crash scene opposite Bay Plaza on Monday. Photo / Maddisyn Jeffares

A teenage cyclist has been injured in a collision between a bicycle and a car outside a busy Hastings shopping centre.

Four police cars and a St John ambulance were called to the scene on Russell St North, opposite the Bay Plaza car park, about 12.33pm on Monday.

A St John spokesperson said they had taken one person to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.

A police officer on the scene said the injured person was a teenage cyclist, and they were likely to make a full recovery.

It was one of at least three crashes around the region on Monday.

Police were also called to reports of a car overturned on Pōrangahau Rd, between Bush Rd and Ugly Hill Rd, about 12.45pm.

One person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with serious injuries as a result.

Police were also called to State Highway 2, near Putorino, between Putorino Station Rd and Waikare Rd, following a report of a crash involving a car and pole.

There is no indication of any injuries, a spokeswoman for police said.