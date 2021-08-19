Ted talk: How a Havelock North boy is beating the Covid-19 blues

Archie Murray, 5, of Havelock North, has brought back his popular teddy displays seen during Alert Level 4 lockdown last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

It's back by popular demand. Five-and-a-half year-old Archie Murray spent all of last year's lockdown coming up with different ideas to display a teddy from the front of his Havelock North home.

Much to the delight of passers-by on the corner of Middle Rd and Grant Rd, he had set up another display featuring a teddy with a ladder and painting a sign which said 'We're back' on Wednesday morning.

His next installation on Thursday featured a road worker teddy.

His mother, Shanel Murray, said they took inspiration from "everyday things".

"It's kind of relevant because we always see road workers outside fixing things.

"You've got to keep it simple."

Last year saw teddy raking leaves, chopping firewood and even flying a kite on a windy day.

"It puts such a smile on peoples' faces. It's something a bit light-hearted."

The family plans the display the night before, and it usually takes about half-an-hour to set it up using "a lot of cable ties" and poles hidden under costumes, she explained.

"It gives us something to do."

While she hoped level 4 lockdown restrictions would be lifted sometime soon, they had plenty of new ideas.

Tomorrow's display? Well, that's a surprise, she said.