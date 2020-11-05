Technology teacher Tim Swale retiring

Tim Swale, retiring from teaching at Tararua College technology department.

Tim Swale will be retiring as head of Tararua College's technology department at the end of this year, a position he has held since 2002.

He started teaching technology in the UK in 1976 and also taught in Australia on a teacher exchange programme.

In 1995 he was offered a job at the Manual Training Centre at Hillcrest School, with the aim of implementing the new technology curriculum. He arrived in January 1996 with his wife Pauline and two boys, Ben and Dan, who later both became head boys at Tararua College.

Soon afterwards, Pauline was appointed as the food and soft materials technology teacher at Hillcrest. They were fortunate to be given the opportunity to plan the layout of a new primary technology facility at Tararua College.

"I pretty much knew what I wanted," said Tim. "I'd done one in the UK about four years prior to coming to New Zealand.

"I did a lot of research and a lot of trips to different schools around London looking at technology centres.

"I was responsible for doing the one at Bishop Stortford High School in Hertfordshire - a 1000 plus comprehensive school. I tried to get something quite similar here.

"I had input into the design, we got pretty much exactly what we wanted. The see-through glass design meant you could see through the whole department while being separated from the noise. I enjoyed working there, working with people.

"It was a dream come true, but sadly, Pauline did not have long there as she lost her battle with cancer in 2003.

"It's been the best job I've ever had. This was a nice job because you really concentrated on the teaching.

"I love inventing little gadgets, making things and I love the outdoor activities - taking kids to learn things like bushcraft, building shelters, using portable stoves, learning about river crossing techniques and navigation around the grounds of the college.

"I taught kids and now I'm teaching their children. I'm part of Pahiatua and it's a great place to be. The people are nice, it makes it worthwhile.

"I acknowledge the support of the community - that's what makes Pahiatua such a great little town - it's a nice community," he said.

His son Dan (now 35 years old) is in charge of the Signal Squadron at Linton where he is a major. The other son Ben is living in Wellington where he has been working at Victoria University for the last eight years and is heading for a new job with Local Government managers.

Tim has made a contribution to the community through being involved with Lions club and Blue Light from its inception about 10 years ago. Its a police community youth group. It set up the Cactus programme at Tararua College four years ago with Hamish Adie.

Another offshoot of Blue Light is Rogaine which Tim introduced, a form of orienteering. He takes kids tramping and mountain biking with the last one for this year taking place on November 29.

He set up the Bush Blue Light Challenge Award at Tararua College which replaced the Duke of Edinburgh scheme. This involved many weekends away and day trips.

Tim will continue his work with Blue Light and mentoring young people in the outdoors through OTNZ (Outdoor Training New Zealand.)