Napier Tech bands perform a Christmas concert for the public.

Come and join the seasonal festivities at the Napier Tech Band’s Festive Fanfares Concert on Sunday, December 4 at All Saints Church, Puketapu Road, Taradale. Tickets are $10 on the door. Eftpos is available.

The concert starts at 2pm with a rousing rendition of Fanfare For A New Era, followed by music depicting a traditional White Christmas with ‘Winter Wonderland’, ‘Sleigh Ride’ and ‘Winter Memoirs’. The audience is invited to imagine a family gathering around a cosy fire after an exuberant snowball fight and to get into the Christmas spirit with a sing-along to carols played by the Junior Band, before joining in with dance moves to hits from The Village People Mix, including ‘YMCA’ and ‘In the Navy’, led by members of the Junior Band.

“We are always keen to welcome new players to both the Tech Band and the Junior Band,” says musical director Teresa Cuthbert.

If you are interested in joining, email tcuthbert@napiercentral.school.nz or visit www.napiertechband.org/.