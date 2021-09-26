Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori had everyone talking

Rangitane manager Mavis Mullins points out the special qualities of the Kawakawa balm created by Ellen Gray, gifts for mayor Tracey Collis and deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber for judging the colouring contest.

Rangitane manager Mavis Mullins points out the special qualities of the Kawakawa balm created by Ellen Gray, gifts for mayor Tracey Collis and deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber for judging the colouring contest.

Pic 2: BTG270921TR2 Caption: Pikihauariki Paewai looks bemused to receive her prize of a tablet from Judge Zenna Gatony for doing what she loves to do – poi.

Pic 3: BTG270921TR3 Caption: Some of the year 6-9 and 10-13 entries in the Tamariki Colouring Competition.

By Ngahuia Hauiti

Rangitane o Tamaki nui-a Rua were hugely rewarded for their efforts to promote Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori over the week September 13-19.

A successful local celebration of te reo Māori had a different look this year given the then current Covid restrictions.

Karakia started and finished the week led by Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tamaki Nui a Rua with whanau, classrooms and workplaces joining in on Zoom from as far away as Invercargill and Wairarapa and as close as Mangahei and Dannevirke.

Three winners of the Tik Tok Poi Competition from left: Cresha Marsh, Te Ahorangi Hauiti and Pikihauariki Paewai with Rangitane manager Mavis Mullins, judge Zenna Gatonyi, mayor Tracey Collis and Māori Language Week co-ordinator Ngahuia Hauiti.

Entries to the Tik Tok Poi competition starting Tuesday gained moderate attention, with three mokopuna - Cresha Marsh, 4, Te Ahorangi Hauiti, 6, and Pikahauariki Paewai, 3 - each receiving a prize of a tablet from Judge Zenna Gatonyi acknowledging their participation and skills.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday a different kohanga reo presented their Purakau (story about local history from their whānau). Te Puna Reo, Te Kohanga Reo o Taniwaka and Te Kohanga Reo o Kaitoki presented wonderful tales, the latter presenting a collection of anthems from the Kohanga Reo movement taking us back through 40 years of its existence.

Kahoots on Wednesday – an online quiz adapted into Māori - challenged primary aged students and kaumātua alike in knowledge and digital skills with the young people shining in both areas.

Thursday's Whanau Cook Up A Storm cooking demonstration was also a highlight.

Te Kurawainui Rangitane Paepae Development Project also had its weekly programme on line discussing details of wharenui and its relationship to the formal calling and speech making process.

Throughout the week over 80 entries in the colouring competition poured in from tamariki and even some adults had a go. Mayor Tracey Collis and deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber had the difficult task of selecting the winners who were:

Under 5: 1 Georgina Parkinson, 2 Blake Paewai, 3 Mika Small.

6-9 years: 1 Nireaha Carberry, 2 Kahui Sweetman, 3 Jayla Hauiti.

10-13: 1 Roxarna Te Papa, 2 Tanayah Hema, 3 Erin Allison.

At midday on Tuesday a national call to participate online in speaking Māori resulted in over one million participants. We are aware there was a huge local participation with Koro Manahi and Kui Ataneta Paewai reading from Te Reo books as their participation."

Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tamaki Nui a Rua concluded the week with a Karakia – a week made unusual because most participation was online but hugely successful. Kapai!