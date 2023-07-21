Mike Kawana was the MC for the morning's proceedings. Photo / Larissa Deana Carlson Photography

“Today has seemed a distant dream,” Claire Matthews, co-chair of the Pūkaha board, told guests at a special event at the wildlife centre.

An estimated 250 people attended the powhiri to mark the official opening of Te Whare Taiao o Manukura on the official holiday for Matariki, and a number of guests spoke.

A pōwhiri welcomed the visitors to the whare. Photo / Leanne Warr

Claire told the crowd that over the years there has been a vision at Pūkaha to “provide accessible, authentic, hands-on learning opportunities for young and old”.

The new centre will have not only education sessions during the day, learning about the history of the living world as well as seeing the wildlife, but visitors will also be able to experience the ngahere (forest) at night by staying overnight at the facility.

Claire Matthews, co-chair of the Pūkaha board, spoke of the challenges of bringing the dream to fruition. Photo / Leanne Warr

Claire spoke of the challenges of such an ambitious project, including those presented by the pandemic, and the need to limit the impact on the environment.

She says this influenced the way the building was designed, including its precise location.

“In addition, we have sought to have a design that is sustainable and reflects environmental considerations, making use of renewable resources where possible.

“We think we’ve been reasonably successful in that, and we have been advised it is one of the most carbon-neutral buildings in New Zealand.”

She went on to explain that the complex includes a number of elements such as the whare kai, accommodation rooms, a wharenui and spaces for campervans.

The centre will host its first conference next month and has already been booked by a number of schools, but Claire says it’s not restricted to educational institutions, as organisations and community groups will be able to use it as well.

While it was not possible to name everyone, she went on to acknowledge a number of people and organisations which had helped bring the dream to fruition with a whakataukī: “Nāu te rourou, nāku te rourou, ka ora ai te iwi; which translates as ‘With your food basket and my food basket the people will thrive’.”

“It references community, collaboration and a strengths-based approach, acknowledging that everybody has something to offer and that by working together we can all prosper.”

Claire thanked a number of people starting with Bob Francis, the former chair of the board at Pūkaha, and Kānoa, the former Provincial Growth Fund, which provided a substantial portion of funding for the project.

She says funding also came from a number of organisations which were too many to name, but they were named on a supporters’ wall.

The Tararua District Council was also named as a funder, as it came on board at a key time in the project “for which we are very grateful”.

Other organisations named included Eastern & Central Community Trust, Trinity Schools, Farman Turkington Forestry and Quality Builders, as well as subcontractors and professional services.

Special acknowledgement was given to the project manager, Lester Wolfreys, who Claire says has put in an “incredible amount of time and effort throughout this project.”

The development of the project was a partnership with Rangitāne o Tamaki-nui-ā-Rua and Rangitāne o Wairarapa and Claire added her thanks to Rangitāne for their support and contribution.

The team of volunteers was not forgotten and they were thanked for their work on the landscaping and planting, as well as the team of staff “who do an amazing job of looking after our many... visitors and the facilities”

“The addition of this building represents a substantial change for Pūkaha, and we recognise that change is never easy.”

Special mention was made of general manager Emily Court, who had to manage the demands of the project along with the challenges of the pandemic.”

Finally, Claire thanked the board.

“It has taken a strong belief in what we were doing, bravery in the face of substantial challenges as the project progressed and robust governance to ensure we did what was right.”

Mavis Mullins says this facility will remain as a legacy for the energy and the vision for Pūkaha. Photo / Leanne Warr

Co-chair Mavis Mullins acknowledged the mahi that was done that set the platform for the day.

“For me it’s an emotional time because we envisaged great things.

“This is an example of when co-governance is stunning.”

She says it was a marvellous opportunity for Rangitāne to not only celebrate Matariki the day before but to also bless the new building in a dawn ceremony.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better time,” Mavis says.

“The stars were out, the sky was clear, the air was crisp and we were here. It was just the most wonderful time.

“Because your energy, your love, your aspiration, the thing that brought us together, stays here and so the more that we come and gather like this, this facility grows as well.”

She says it was always a space that Rangitāne envisaged as being the place they could always be Rangitāne.

“That has been fulfilled.”

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis says Pūkaha is a place that “brings us together with a purpose for conservation”.

“About conservation, the healing of the ngahere and healing from the ngahere, learning not only the physical but the cultural stories.”

She says she was extremely excited about the opening of Te Wānanga Taiao as it was an opportunity for visitors to share and learn about forest restoration and the mauri of Te Tapere Nui o Whatonga.

“It’s an opportunity that will be remembered for a lifetime.

“It gives great hope for a nation as we begin to understand our environment, climate change and the changes we need to make to protect our planet for the future.”

Kieran McAnulty: "Pūkaha has long been the jewel in our region’s crown." Photo / Leanne Warr

Finally MP Kieran McAnulty spoke briefly on encouraging Government ministers to back the project and on the partnership model behind the project.

“Pukaha has long been the jewel in our region’s crown. Today that jewel has grown.”

In 2014, Rangitāne’s partnership and belief in Pūkaha Mount Bruce was reflected by their gift to New Zealand of the land (942 hectares) they call “the great forest Whatonga - the grandfather of the iwi”, on which Pūkaha sits, for the sole purpose of the National Wildlife Centre. This gift and commitment sets the way forward and underwrites the Pūkaha vision.

Kieran unveils the plaque. Photo / Leanne Warr

The plaque. Photo / Leanne Warr







