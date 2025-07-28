Haley Maxwell co-ordinated the Toitu Te Tiriti hīkoi in Gisborne.

By Russell Palmer of RNZ

Te Pāti Māori has announced Haley Maxwell will stand for next year’s general election - for the one Māori seat currently held by Labour.

Maxwell helped organise the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti in the region last year.

“Haley Maxwell spearheaded the historic Hīkoi mō Te Tiriti from Te Tairāwhiti right through to Kahungunu. Haley embodies the fierce compassion and courage that Ikaroa-Rāwhiti is famous for,” Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi said in a written statement.

“She has stood on the marae, in the courts and on the streets for our people. Parliament will be a stronger house with her voice echoing the roar of Te Tairāwhiti.”