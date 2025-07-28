Te Pāti Māori has announced Haley Maxwell will stand for next year’s general election - for the one Māori seat currently held by Labour.
Maxwell helped organise the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti in the region last year.
“Haley Maxwell spearheaded thehistoric Hīkoi mō Te Tiriti from Te Tairāwhiti right through to Kahungunu. Haley embodies the fierce compassion and courage that Ikaroa-Rāwhiti is famous for,” Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi said in a written statement.
“She has stood on the marae, in the courts and on the streets for our people. Parliament will be a stronger house with her voice echoing the roar of Te Tairāwhiti.”
The statement described Maxwell as a wāhine Māori, māmā and nanny whose life’s work centred on rangatahi justice, reo revitalisation and tangata-whenua driven community development.
It said her campaign would focus on “tackling sky-high food costs, unaffordable housing, and low incomes across Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, while championing Te Pāti Māori’s justice, housing, and mana motuhake policies”.
The party did not respond to questions about the timing of the announcement during a by-election for Tamaki-Makaurau, which Labour is also contesting.