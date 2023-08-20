Pink Ribbon celebration, from left, Sonia Marsh, Lauryn Poulgrain, Bonty Lilo holding baby Mahuika and Sharni Russell-Marsh.

Daffodil Day | Te Rā Tirara

E rere ngā kupu o te aroha

Mai i te tihi o ngā rai maunga o Tararua o Ruahine

“Nōu te rourou nōku te rourou ka ora ai te tangata”

This year’s Daffodil Day is Friday, August 25.

Daffodil Day is the New Zealand Cancer Society’s annual fundraising campaign, whose aim is to reduce the incidence and impact of cancer. Funds raised go toward cancer research, health promotion and support services for individuals and whānau affected by a cancer diagnosis.

Daffodil Day is an opportunity to raise overall awareness around cancer and to provide information about support services.

Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne provides two key services related to cancer within the rohe of Tamaki nui-ā-Rua (Tararua). Te Kete Hauora operates within a Kaupapa Māori framework that encompasses a holistic approach to health and wellbeing. We welcome anyone and everyone who would like to access our services.

One of the two services is He Mate Pukupuku – Cancer Support. This service provides support and advocacy for whānau with cancer. As Māori are disproportionately affected by cancer, this service has a focus on addressing this inequality by supporting access to cancer care. To achieve this, we work alongside the Māori Cancer Co-Ordination team, the NZ Cancer Society and clinical services such as GP, oncology and palliative care.

Kaimahi Kati Ahipene works in this service and shares the following: “I support whānau on their cancer journey by walking alongside them. The support I provide is always guided by the whānau, as no journey is the same. I work holistically, led by Te Ara Whānau Ora.”

Examples of this varied support include keeping well with nutrition and exercise, creating a plan to ensure treatment goals are kept and focusing on mental and spiritual wellness through mirimiri (massage), meditation or activities that align with personal beliefs.

Te Kete Hauora services actively support and promote activities related to cancer awareness. The most recent was a Pink Ribbon Event, supporting Breast Cancer Awareness. A pink-themed morning tea was organised to acknowledge and celebrate those who have been affected by breast cancer. Together the attendees created connections with each other through shared experiences’ other’s company, and support.

Pink Ribbon celebration, from left, Sonia Marsh, Lauryn Poulgrain, Bonty Lilo holding baby Mahuika and Sharni Russell-Marsh.

“We have lost whānau members to cancer. We have also had a few scares in my whānau as well. We love the awareness that Pink Ribbon Day raises as well as the support it offers, encouraging wāhine to have their check-ups,” says Sharni Russell-Marsh.

“Most of all I am grateful to still have my Nans, my mum, my aunties with me, any opportunity to come together in support of a cause is a blessing to us. We would love to extend our support and aroha to those who have been through it, who are going through it. You are not alone.”

This Daffodil Day our services will be actively raising awareness, providing information and accepting donations in support of this great cause. To access or find out more about Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne services, contact us on 06 374 6860 or info@rangitane.co.nz.

Next week’s article will provide information on our Mana Wāhine – Cervical Screening Support service.



