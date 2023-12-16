Kaumātua Christmas lunch at Kaitoki Marae, Dannevirke.

In 2023, Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne made significant contributions to the hauora (wellbeing) of the Tamaki nui-ā-Rua communities through a variety of initiatives.

Improving access to healthcare

Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne addressed healthcare accessibility by establishing community clinics and mobile healthcare units. These efforts aimed to make healthcare easily accessible, particularly for whānau in remote areas. The organisation also collaborated with local healthcare providers and government agencies to advocate for improved healthcare infrastructure and resources. The Whānau Wellness space was opened in Rangitāne Square, a place to gather, kōrero, attend group sessions of interest and participate in preventative healthcare such as cervical screening.

Strengthening whānau wellbeing

Acknowledging the importance of hauora, Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne prioritised initiatives that promoted whānau connection and hauora. This included the establishment of the first Rangatahi Rōpū (Youth Group), actively participating in community events such as Gumboot Friday for Mental Health Awareness, Youth Week, Pink Ribbon and Daffodil Day, the Kaumātua Olympics in Ōtaki and other whānau health events.

Mental health and addiction support

The organisation continued to provide vital support through its Day Activity Centre, witnessing a notable increase in participant numbers. Collaborative efforts with the Drug Foundation and community agencies involved a comprehensive community mapping exercise, laying the foundation for an action plan to support individuals dealing with addiction. An emphasis on frontline staff education further aimed to enhance responsiveness to community needs.

Health promotion

Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne emphasised health education and prevention through community workshops and campaigns. These initiatives covered a range of health topics, including nutrition, exercise, and disease prevention, with the goal of empowering the community to make informed health decisions.

Support to community through Covid and adverse weather events

During challenging times such as the impact of Covid and Cyclone Gabrielle, Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne provided unwavering support to the community. Essential resources, including food, firewood, and financial assistance, were extended to those facing hardship. Active participation in community welfare checks during adverse weather events showcased the organisation’s commitment to Civil Defence responses. This included the Akitio beach clean-up and assistance towards a new roof for the Herbertville community hall.

Kaumātua Christmas celebration

An annual highlight is the Christmas lunch celebration we put on for the kaumātua. This is a time when we get to acknowledge our elderly and the wonderful contribution they make to our community.

2023 has been a very rewarding and successful year for Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne and the kaimahi feel very proud to have served the Tamaki nui-ā-Rua community.

On behalf of us all here at Te Kete Hauora, we would like to wish everyone a very safe, happy and whānau-filled festive season. We look forward to continuing our service provision to our community in the New Year.

