Te Kawa Whanungatanga between Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc and Kauwaka Ltd

Ngāti Kahungunu Language Champions. Photo / Supplied

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi chairman, Ngahiwi Tomoana has recently signed a kawa whanaungatanga which formalises the relationship between Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated and Kauwaka Limited.

Kauwaka Limited delivers innovative and tailored Māori cultural and language development programmes.

"Kia rere anō te reo ki te whenua katoa"

"May the language once again resound throughout the land."

Kauwaka Ltd founder Dr Jeremy Tātere MacLeod has a wealth of experience in the following fields: Governance, Management, Leadership, Language & Cultural Revitalisation, Second language acquisition and Tikanga Māori.

Jeremy and his wife Te Rina MacLeod are both directors of Kauwaka Ltd, located directly above Te Reo Irirangi o Ngāti Kahungunu on Heretaunga Street West.

Kauwaka has three fundamental values:

· Kounga

We strive to provide the highest quality service we possibly can.

· Manawanui

We pride ourselves on our unwavering commitment to deliver.

· Whakapono

Trust is integral - we value the principles of integrity and reliability.

The kawa whanaungatanga formalises the relationship between Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated and Kauwaka Limited.

It is founded on mutual respect and collaboration to achieve the goals and aspirations of both entities.

The primary goal is to revitalise the language, customs, practises and histories of Ngāti Kahungunu.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated supports Kauwaka Limited based on their faith in Kauwaka's ability to deliver programmes to a high-quality standard and achieve the goals of the iwi.

The iwi also supports Kauwaka's structure which is inclusive of Ngāti Kahungunu language champions who have grown their capability through attendance at iwi language initiatives.

This embodies the vision of Kahungunu, kia eke! by employing graduates of the tribal programmes.