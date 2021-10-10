Te Awanga: New cricket, basketball and tennis facilities announced

New sport facilities will be available for Te Awanga. Photo / Warren Buckland

New sport facilities will be available for Te Awanga. Photo / Warren Buckland

A developer has announced plans to build new sporting facilities in the coastal village of Te Awanga including a basketball half court, cricket net and tennis court.

Greenstone Land Developments is behind a housing project called Te Awanga Terraces located off Clifton Rd near the entrance to Te Awanga.

Forty-five sections are soon to go on sale at the development site which will be converted into homes.

"As part of our consent conditions we are required to allocate one hectare of land to mitigate the risk of damage to houses and property when a 100-year flood event occurs," Tim Wilkins, the Greenstone Land Developments managing director, said.

Earthworks being carried out earlier this year on the development site off Clifton Rd.

Instead of leaving that piece of land vacant, the developer has partnered with Hastings District Council to build sporting facilities for the community.

The facilities will include open green space, a tennis court, basketball half court and a cricket net.

"Both the council and Greenstone have listened to the community and its ideas and aspirations and this is a fantastic outcome that the land will be used by the locals and visitors for sport, recreation and picnic get-togethers."

Hastings District Council has also approved the purchase of a small section at the front of the development, facing Clifton Rd, which will become another small reserve.