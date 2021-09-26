Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatu Tararua Highway

Cut 30 looking over Woodville in July.

By Lonnie Dalzell

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

Life on the Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway project is getting back to normal after lockdown – just not quite as we know it.

The team is on site, working under stringent health and safety measures to ensure work on the new highway is progressing safely.

Level 4 was all about fine-tuning safety plans and conducting contactless safety briefings, in preparation for a speedy return to work as soon as the level 3 green light came on.

The project has moved 609,000m3 of earth to date, with 72,000m3 moved since lockdown. We've also had our three biggest earthworks days since lockdown, twice surpassing over 10,000m3 a day.

Keep your eyes out for the latest drone flyover later this month, which will be shared on the project's webpage nzta.govt.nz/projects/te-ahu-a-turanga and on the Waka Kotahi Central North Island Facebook page.

Lockdown was also a busy time for our recruiters. The team is rapidly building for season two, with a particular need for people with earthworks experience, from driving large machinery to diesel mechanics. There are also opportunities for apprentices and laboratory/field technicians.

The current workforce of around 200 people is expected to increase to up to 350 over season two, which runs from October 2021 to April 2022. There are opportunities for local businesses to tender for work packs.

Jobs are one side of the coin; training is the other. The project has a commitment to work with our communities to provide training that gives local people opportunities to gain skills that can lead to work on this project, and beyond.

Te Ahu a Turanga is collaborating with community organisations, such as Tararua REAP, to build local capability and skills in the community.

We are also partnering with the Ministry of Social Development on a series of Conservation Work Skills New Zealand training courses, and our partnership with UCOL gives students studying Infrastructure Level 2 practical experience on Te Ahu a Turanga.

A six-week Infrastructure Skills Centre course is also taking enrolments. This is an industry-wide training initiative created and facilitated by Fulton Hogan, one of our partners on the Alliance.

This course connects employers with potential employees, who are in paid employment from their first day. It starts on November 1 and will be based at the National Driver Training Centre/Manfeild in Feilding. This course is being provided in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development, Civil Contractors New Zealand and the Construction Sector Accord.

For more on the project go to our website, nzta.govt.nz/projects/te-ahu-a-turanga/