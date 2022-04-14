Doug Tate will take up his new role as CE on May 16.

Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker has announced the appointment of Doug Tate as the CHB District Council's new chief executive.



With nearly 20 years of experience in local government around the lower North Island, Tate has spent the last four years as the group manager of customer and community partnerships at the Central Hawke's Bay District Council.



Tate's appointment comes after an independently led nationwide recruitment campaign, that attracted talent applicants around the country.



"Again, the high-performing team in Central Hawke's Bay has continued to punch above its weight, with the best talent evolving right here within our own culture", says Mayor Alex Walker.

"Councillors and I are excited to be continuing to work alongside Doug, this time in a new way as our chief executive.

"As a governance team we had three big things that we wanted to achieve through this process – to add to the mana of the great culture of service that has already been established, to add momentum to the organisation and value to community, and to continue our trusting and transparent approach to leadership - as the whole of local government faces the potential of significant change."

"We are confident that Doug brings the right mix of local understanding, commitment to service and wider sector knowledge to help navigate and work alongside us, our council team and our community. "

Tate said, "It's an incredible privilege to be appointed to the role of chief executive."

"I look forward to continuing to grow the momentum and mana of the organisation, while staying focussed on the basics and the community we serve, to ensure Central Hawke's Bay remains in a position of strength for the future. For my young family, securing our future in a place we call home is an outstanding opportunity for us all."

Tate will take up his new role on May 16. Until then, council has appointed Neil Taylor as acting chief executive.